Mary Noonan Joins UTA As An Agent In The Agency’s News & Broadcasting Division

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the hire of Mary Noonan, who will join the agent team at UTA’s News & Broadcasting division, reporting to News & Broadcasting Head and Partner Peter Goldberg.

“We have long enjoyed a collaborative relationship with Mary and welcoming her to the team feels like a natural progression for both of us. Her experience is unparalleled, and she has a keen eye for the kind of distinctive talent that distinguishes our News & Broadcasting roster,” Goldberg said.

Before her latest gig at UTA, Noonan most recently served as Vice President of Talent Strategy and Development for ABC News where she led recruitment for both on and off-air talent.

Noonan also did a stint as a Senior Producer in CNBC’s Long Form unit, where she oversaw the production of business documentaries with the broadcaster’s on-air talent.

She is a graduate of The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC with a B.A. in American Government and currently resides in Connecticut and will be based out of UTA’s New York offices.

“Over the years UTA clients have often been at the core of my work, having hired and nurtured some of the most esteemed talent in the industry, so I’m thrilled to continue that relationship by joining the agency’s prominent News & Broadcasting team,” Noonan said.