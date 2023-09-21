Report: WGA And Studios Close To A Deal As Talks Resume

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The writer’s strike that brought Hollywood to a standstill for more than four months could be close to a resolution as high-level talks between the Union and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a trade groups representing studios on Wednesday.

According to CNBC, the two sides began ironing out a deal during the meeting on Wednesday, with additional talks slated for Thursday as well. Some of the top studio bosses were present for the talks, including Disney CEO Robert Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and NBCUniversal Studio Chair Donna Langley, CNBC said.

The two sides announced the resumption of talks to resolve the strike in a rare joint statement.

Joint Statement from WGA and AMPTP: The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow. #WGAStrike — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) September 21, 2023

The two sides have been stalemated for months on a variety of issues, including compensation and working conditions, as well as provisions protecting writers from the encroachments of artificial intelligence.