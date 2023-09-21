XP Music Futures Reveals The First Round Of Programming For 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (CelebrityAccess) — XP Music Futures, one of the leading music conferences in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, announced the first round of presenters for 2023.

Set for Riyadh from December 7-9, the conference will shed light on the MENA region’s music scene with programming and presenters such as Emirati superstar Balqees Fathi, multi-platform hip-hop sensation Abyusif, and businesswoman Golnar Khosrowshahi.

Balqees Fathi will share insights from her rise to fame as one of the Emirates’ leading female artists, while Abyusif, a global rap influencer, explores the evolution of Arabic hip-hop alongside the pioneer of the genre Malikah. Golnar Khosrowshahi, CEO of Reservoir, will discuss her role as a female executive at one of the leading independent music publishers in the U.S.

The lineup for 2023 also includes the noted light artist Christopher Bauder, who will discuss creating immersive musical experiences, and Wassim Bou Malham, Co-Founder of Factory People, who will share insights into creating sustainable concert venues. Additionally, bilingual Jordanian singer Reina Khoury will host a session on cross-cultural collaborations in today’s international music scene.

The Saudi-based label Wall of Sound will also be on hand to host an artist showcase for 2023 that includes Egyptian producer El Waili. The Amman-based Vortex crew will also be present at XP, with artists such as Kosh, who will provide a one-of-a-kind performance.

Syrian funk and disco duo TootArd are also set to perform at JAX District for XP’s NITE program as part of Keife Records’ showcase, alongside the electric Malinese Tuareg band Tinariwen, and Saudi collective Untamed, who will be showcasing the Berlin-based DJ Paramida.

Additionally, Japanese DJ and producer Satoshi Tomiie is scheduled to showcase his jazz-infused house music style as part of a collaboration between the French record label Yoyaku and Saudi collective Noctuary.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased here.