Chris Stapleton Announces Arena Shows For Ireland & The U.K.

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — American outlaw country icon Chris Stapleton announced a new round of dates for his upcoming “All-American Road Show” with new arena shows scheduled for the UK and Ireland in October 2024.

The new round of announced shows starts at Manchester’s AO Arena on October 16th and concludes at the O2 in London on October 23rd. The new dates follow Stapleton’s previously announced U.S. run which begins on October 5, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville and wraps with two sold out shows at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Oct. 27 and 28.

Stapleton is also lined up for a run of stadium shows in early 2024 with country music legend George Strait.

For his “All-American Road Show” tour, Stapleton will be supporting his forthcoming new album, Higher, which will be released November 10 on Mercury Nashville. Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, the album features Chris Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), as well as Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine) and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

October 16, 2024—Manchester, England—AO Arena

October 17, 2024—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro

October 20, 2024—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

October 22, 2024—Birmingham, England—Utilita Arena

October 23, 2024—London, England—The O2