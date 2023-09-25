ONErpm Launches A Joint Venture With Huff Co.

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — ONErpm Nashville announced the formation of an artist development joint venture with Huff Co., the production company launched by Dann and David Huff.

The new venture will be led by Dann Huff, with creative input from his brother, David Huff, as well as other producers.

ONErpm will provide funding for productions, as well as distribution and marketing services, and will co-own master recordings produced through the joint venture.

Participating artists will be signed directly with the J.V., with ONErpm serving as the label.

“Some artists we sign may already have a streaming foothold but want to grow their careers with the best in the business,” Tim Wipperman, managing director of ONErpm Nashville told Billboard in announcing the deal. “Others may be established artists looking for a more beneficial structure than a typical majors deal.”

“We want ONErpm to be at the forefront of finding new ways to build careers,” Wipperman added.