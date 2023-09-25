Terry Kirkman, Founding Member Of The Association, Dead At 63

MONTCLAIR, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Terry Kirkman, a founding member of the folk-rock group The Association, has died. He was 63.

His passing was announced on The Association’s official social media: “We’re saddened to report that Terry Kirkman passed away last night, RIP Terry. He will live on in our hearts and in the music he so brilliantly wrote.”

A native of Kansas, Kirman performed with various groups, including the Mothers of Invention and The Men with Cass Elliot and David Crosby. After The Men dissolved, Kirkwood and several other members of the group launched The Association, with Jules Alexander on lead guitar and vocals, and Kirkman on vocals and wind instruments. At launch, the group also included Brian Cole on vocals, bass, and woodwinds; Russ Giguere on vocals, percussion and guitar; Ted Bluechel Jr. on drums, guitar, bass and vocals; and Bob Page on guitar, banjo and vocals.

The Association produced their first hit album in 1966 with the release of “Along Comes Mary” on Valiant Records and followed it up the next year with what would become their signature hit, “Windy.”

During his tenure with the band, Kirman contributed his songwriting skills to numerous Association hits, including “Never My Love”, “Cherish”, and “Everything That Touches You”, “Requiem for the Masses”, and “Six Man Band.”

He stepped away from the group in 1972 but rejoined when The Association reformed in 1978 and remained with the band until 1984. He reunited with his former bandmates for several special events, including their induction into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003.

Following his departure from the group, Kirman left the music industry and instead launched a new career as an addiction counselor in California.

Kirkman is survived by his wife Heidi, and his daughter Sasha, as well as a son-in-law and two grandchildren.