AEG Announces A New, Multi-Year Partnership With L.A. Tourism

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG, the sports and live entertainment company announced the formation of a new strategic partnership with the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LA Tourism), the official, non-profit tourism promotion organization for the City of Los Angeles.

The new multi-year partnership will see LA Tourism and AEG collaborate on promotional events across AEG’s portfolio of sports and live entertainment assets, such as Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Under the terms of the deal, A Tourism becomes an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) as well as an official partner and the “Preferred Destination in America” of The O2 arena in London, highlighting Los Angeles as a destination city for visitors from the U.K. and other inbound international markets.

The deal will also see LA Tourism featured prominently on conventional and digital signage across AEG’s venue portfolio in the U.S. and U.K. LA Tourism will also be featured prominently on the L.A. Kings’ digital channels as well as at Crypto.com Arena on game days.

“This new and innovative global strategic partnership between LA Tourism and AEG will elevate tourism opportunities for both organizations while underscoring LA’s status as one of the world’s premier destinations for sports and entertainment,” said Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board President & CEO Adam Burke.

“AEG’s commitment to driving meaningful change in the world through philanthropy, sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion aligns perfectly with LA Tourism’s core values and supports our mission to improve the quality of life for all Angelenos through the economic and community benefits of tourism. Our partnership with AEG will enable us to accelerate the pace of economic recovery in LA, fueling job creation, local business sales, and vital tax revenues,” Burke added.

To highlight the launch of the partnership, LA Tourism joined the LA Kings this past weekend on their preseason trip to Australia to participate in the 2023 NHL Global Series. During the trip, the team played two preseason games in Melbourne against the Arizona Coyotes, with LA Tourism hosting a Lucky Seat Giveaway for fans that included a grand prize of a trip for two to Los Angeles.

“As a team deeply rooted in Los Angeles, we are thrilled to be embarking on a partnership that not only positively impacts our organization but also the city itself,” said LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “We understand the power of sports and entertainment to bring communities together, and we believe this partnership will only further enrich the lives of our fans, both on and off the ice. Together, with LA Tourism, we look forward to highlighting the vibrancy and diversity of our city to a global audience.”