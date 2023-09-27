Creative Intell Launches The Creative Intell Academy For The Music Industry

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Intell, a company developing a suite of business and educational tools providing essential skills for independent entrepreneurs in the creator economy, announced the launch of its first product, Creative Intell Academy.

At launch, the CI Academy features 18 individual courses, including 50 animated videos covering a variety of core industry topics, ranging from music publishing, recording contracts, and licensing. The Academy also includes legal courses, which cover the details of key industry agreements such as producer agreements, management agreements, beat licenses, releases and waivers, and song splits for subscribers.

“We are teaching the real contracts of the industry and making them accessible for beginners and useful for the advanced,” says co-founder Steven Ship, former CEO of King Biscuit Entertainment Group and artist manager. “These are not motivational speeches or courses from another self-appointed guru talking around trending industry topics.”

“We believe that everyone deserves access to the education they need to protect themselves and thrive in the music industry,” added David Fritz, co-founder of Creative Intell, and a partner in Boyarski Fritz LLP, a top entertainment, media and intellectual property-focused law firm. “Books literally cannot keep up with the pace of change in today’s business. But Creative Intell can and does.”

Creative Intell and CI Academy are backed by multiple prominent figures in the music industry, including Robert Celestin (founder, Law Offices of Robert Celestin), Lyor Cohen (YouTube, Global Head of Music), Brett Disend (artist and producer management), Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE (President and CEO of the American Association of Independent Music), Lucy Guo (Back End Capital), Lucas Keller (Milk + Honey Music + Sports, talent management), Dina LaPolt (founder, LaPolt Law), Kevin Liles (co-founder and CEO of 300 Entertainment), Nick Lippman (management, Matchbox Twenty, Rob Thomas, George Michael Estate), Mac Reynolds (management, Imagine Dragons) and Robert Reynolds (management, The Killers), Rimas Entertainment (label and management, Bad Bunny), Austin Rosen (Electric Feel Ventures, and co-management for Post Malone), Ruttenberg Gordon Investments (1916 Entertainment, Rare Behavior, management and music production), Barry Weiss (RECORDS), and Guiseppe Zappala (management, Lil Tecca).

For more information, check Creative Intell online at: https://www.creativeintell.com/academy