Joe Kerns Signs A Publishing Deal With Position Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — BRIT-nominated producer and songwriter Joe Kerns has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Position Music.

Kerns, who is based in London, has contributed to hits such as Ellie Goulding’s “Sixteen”, “Love I’m Given”, and “Slow Grenade” which is now gold certified in the U.S.

Kerns has also written music for Lukas Graham, Henry Moodie, Zara Larsson, IVE, Seeb, and MONSTA X among others.

“I’ve known and worked with Sam [Sklar] for a few years so when the opportunity came up to work with her again, we immediately started conversations. Having then met Tyler [Bacon], Mark [Chipello] and the rest of the wider team, I knew Position were a perfect fit for me. I have already been so impressed by their collaborative approach across the whole company and their general outlook on music and creativity. I’m very excited to get to work and make lots of records together.” says Kearns.

“I’ve been lucky enough to know Joe for over five years now. He’s a seasoned creative, with the unique ability to craft Top 40 caliber songs while always staying true to the vision of the artist. That in part with his determination, focus and unwavering hunger will ensure that Joe continues to win,” says Sklar.

Kearns is currently managed by George Baker at the UK-Based North Pole Management.

“Position Music is an incredibly impressive company with an ever-growing front line publishing outfit that rivals the major players in the publishing game. As Joe is going strength to strength in his career, becoming increasingly more successful internationally, it feels like a perfect match and the best next step for him. Tyler, Mark and the team at position very much have the same attitude and level of ambition as we do at North Pole Management and we are looking forward to working together over the coming years.” says Baker.