The Bowery Presents Signs A Booking And Marketing Deal With CMAC

CANANDAIGUA, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The Bowery Presents, one of the East Coast’s leading concert promoters and venue management companies, announced it has renewed its booking and marketing partnership at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) in Canandaigua, NY.

“We are delighted to welcome the return of Jim Glancy and The Bowery Presents team to CMAC as a booking and marketing partner,” said Ginny Clark, president of Friends of CMAC. “Jim is well-respected among agents and artist teams nationally, and his Bowery team carries an established record of success that positions CMAC for a bright future ahead.”

Located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, The 15,000-capacity outdoor amphitheater has been a fixture of the entertainment landscape in the Northeastern U.S. for more than four decades.

The Bowery Presents is no stranger to the venue and previously partnered with CMAC from 2010 to 2018, producing concerts by artists such as Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Diana Ross, The Who, The Avett Brothers, among many others.

Under the terms of their renewed deal, Bowery Presents will seek to expand on the annual concert slate at the amphitheater. CMAC joins Bowery’s portfolio of booked venues that includes Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, The Stage at Suffolk Downs in Boston, Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT, Thompson’s Point in Portland, ME, and Virginia Credit Union Live and Browns Island in Richmond, VA.

“Bowery is very proud that CMAC was the first outdoor venue that we partnered with to book more than a decade ago,” said Jim Glancy, partner at The Bowery Presents. “Ginny and the CMAC team have curated a remarkable experience for artists and fans – all of us at Bowery are elated to partner with this team and return to this beautiful venue once again.”