Peoria Civic Center Extends Partnership With ASM Global Through 2028

PEORIA, IL (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, the world’s leading venue-management company and producer of live-event experiences, has announced the successful renewal of its management agreement with Peoria Civic Center in Illinois.

ASM Global has managed the iconic facility since 1990, with the new agreement extending the partnership through 2028. The continued partnership solidifies ASM Global’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and ushering in a new era of innovation for Peoria Civic Center.

“This relationship has proven itself mutually beneficial for more than three decades,” said Yvonne Greer-Batton, Peoria Civic Center Authority board chair. “We are grateful for our past and excited about our future. ASM Global offers our facility world-class management and provides industry access and opportunities we could not achieve on our own.”

Peoria Civic Center is a cornerstone of entertainment and commerce in the heart of Peoria, featuring an 11,000-seat arena, a 2,196-seat theater, 110,000 square feet of exhibit hall space, and 45,000 square feet of meeting room space. This multifaceted venue proudly hosts over 275 events annually and is seamlessly connected to two hotels via a convenient skywalk.

One of the top priorities under the extended agreement is to continue to promote a wide variety of programming to appeal to the largest marketplace possible. Ultimately, Peoria Civic Center will continue to be a catalyst for economic impact in the Peoria market.

Since its inauguration in 1982, Peoria Civic Center has been a hub for countless events that have played a pivotal role in boosting business in downtown Peoria. Notably, the 2007 revitalization, which included the construction of the Great Hall, Ballroom and Exhibit Hall D, marked a significant milestone in the center’s history. Looking ahead, PCC is committed to a series of capital improvements totaling over $40 million between 2023-2025, ensuring that it remains a state-of-the-art destination for years to come.

“The PCCA and its city and state partners are proud to provide leadership, innovation and support as the facility undergoes $45 million in capital-improvement projects,” added Greer-Batton. “This relationship will keep Peoria Civic Center on the cutting edge of events and entertainment, enhance the vitality of our region, and offer a higher quality of life for area residents and visiting patrons.”

“ASM Global is grateful for the support and trust that the PCCA has shown us over the past 33 years,” said Rik Edgar, ASM Global, Peoria, and PCC general manager. “Together we have experienced tremendous growth, and we want to continue to build on that momentum; and the commitment to our leadership team will position us to accomplish that goal.”