Chuck Aly Named President & COO of Country Aircheck

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Chuck Aly, current Vice President (VP) and General Manager (GM) of Country Aircheck, has been elevated to President and Chief Operations Office (COO) of the publication and will continue to report to Publisher and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lon Helton.

Aly helped to establish the trade publication in 2006, marking over a decade with the company. His previous career stops include Radio & Records, MusicRow and Shock Ink/Force.

“Butch had Sundance. Rachel had Monica. John Dutton has Rip. For the last 17 years, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have Chuck by my side,” says Helton. “He took a huge chance when he left Radio & Records 17 years ago following its purchase by Billboard to join me on this little escapade called Country Aircheck. I couldn’t have done it without him; I wouldn’t have done it without him. So earned, so deserved. Hopefully, this new title will keep him around another 17 years.”

“The nationwide community around country music – as a business and an art form – inspires me greatly. I’m incredibly grateful to Lon, the talented Country Aircheck team and everyone in the industry for letting me be a part of telling this story,” Aly adds.

He can be reached at chuck@countryaircheck.com.