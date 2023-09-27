Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Festival Postponed Until 2024

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — So So Def Festival, a music festival launched by the noted producer, songwriter, and label exec Jermaine Dupri has been abruptly postponed a little more than a week before the gates were due to open.

Set for Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia, the festival celebrated the 30th anniversary of the launch of Dupri’s label, So So Def Recordings and featured a lineup that included the label’s former artists such as TLC, T.I., Gucci Mane, Ari Lennox, T-Pain, Soulja Boy, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boys, and Curren$y among others.

Along with music, the festival offered regional and local cuisine, experiences, and giveaways from participating sponsors and vendors.

Event organizers did not provide any information on why the event had been postponed but announced that the festival will now take place in the Spring of 2024 with additional information about the event to be revealed soon.