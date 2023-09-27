Gregorian Postpones U.S. Tour

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Gregorian, the German choir, announced that their first North American tour has been postponed until 2024, citing logistical challenges, visa delays, and the “still recovering U.S. touring market” for the tour pause.
According to Gregorian, the group’s tour will now officially get underway at Diana Wortham Theatre in Asheville, NC on April 4th and will expand on the previous tour plans with the addition of new shows on the West Coast and Southern U.S.
“It’s unfortunate that the dates are being postponed into next Spring,” says Gregorian founder and owner of Nemo-Studios and omeN-Publishing Frank Peterson. “We’re still dealing with logistical issues and the tour markets in many ways are still recovering. We do know that when we get to America, the audiences will be rewarded with extraordinary shows. We all offer our thanks to the local public television stations who have been supporting the upcoming tour.”
While the tour has been delayed, the group’s forthcoming album, Pure Chants I, is scheduled for release by BMG on September 29th. The new album features primarily classical choral works and hymns plus some folk and pop favorites.
The 2024 Tour Dates:
April 4, 2024 – Asheville, NC – Diana Wortham Theatre
April 5, 2024 – Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House
April 8, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
April 11, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre
April 12, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
April 15, 2024 – Annapolis, MD – Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
April 18, 2024 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium
April 20, 2024 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts
April 21, 2024 – Norwalk, CT – Wall Street Theatre
April 22, 2024 – Boston, MA – City Winery
April 23, 2024 – Boston, MA – City Winery
April 26, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
May 17, 2024 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns
May 19, 2024 – Milwaukee, WS – S. Milwaukee PAC
May 21, 2024 – Lincoln, NE – Rococo Theatre
May 23, 2024 – Loveland, CO – Rialto Theatre