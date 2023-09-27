Gregorian Postpones U.S. Tour

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Gregorian, the German choir, announced that their first North American tour has been postponed until 2024, citing logistical challenges, visa delays, and the “still recovering U.S. touring market” for the tour pause.

According to Gregorian, the group’s tour will now officially get underway at Diana Wortham Theatre in Asheville, NC on April 4th and will expand on the previous tour plans with the addition of new shows on the West Coast and Southern U.S.

“It’s unfortunate that the dates are being postponed into next Spring,” says Gregorian founder and owner of Nemo-Studios and omeN-Publishing Frank Peterson. “We’re still dealing with logistical issues and the tour markets in many ways are still recovering. We do know that when we get to America, the audiences will be rewarded with extraordinary shows. We all offer our thanks to the local public television stations who have been supporting the upcoming tour.”

While the tour has been delayed, the group’s forthcoming album, Pure Chants I, is scheduled for release by BMG on September 29th. The new album features primarily classical choral works and hymns plus some folk and pop favorites.

The 2024 Tour Dates:

April 4, 2024 – Asheville, NC – Diana Wortham Theatre

April 5, 2024 – Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House

April 8, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

April 11, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre

April 12, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

April 15, 2024 – Annapolis, MD – Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

April 18, 2024 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium

April 20, 2024 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts

April 21, 2024 – Norwalk, CT – Wall Street Theatre

April 22, 2024 – Boston, MA – City Winery

April 23, 2024 – Boston, MA – City Winery

April 26, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

May 17, 2024 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

May 19, 2024 – Milwaukee, WS – S. Milwaukee PAC

May 21, 2024 – Lincoln, NE – Rococo Theatre

May 23, 2024 – Loveland, CO – Rialto Theatre