The Country Music Association Announces Multiple New Categories For The CMA Touring Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced a series of changes to its annual CMA Touring Awards, which honor the behind-the-scenes efforts of those who help bring live country music to life.

According to the CMA, the 2023 Touring Awards will include five new categories, expanding the total list of categories from 15 to 20.

New categories for 2023 include awards for best Crew, Backline Technician, Stage Manager, Support Services Company, and Unsung Hero of the Year.

In addition to the new categories, the balloting process for the 2023 CMA Touring Awards has also been updated. According to the CMA, a Nomination Round will take place between Friday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 19, allowing eligible CMA Professional voting members in the Affiliated, Artist, Composer, Entertainment Services, Musician, Personal Manager, Record Company, Talent Agent, Advertising/Marketing/Communications, Venue, Talent Buyer/Promoter and Touring Personnel categories of membership the opportunity to nominate individuals/companies in all 20 categories while providing a brief explanation for their nomination.

The top 20 nominations will be reviewed by the Touring Awards Task force, comprised of individuals who are knowledgeable in the field of Country Music touring with the finalists selected from the pool of nominees.

A Final Round of voting will take place between Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 28, allowing eligible CMA Professional voting members to cast their vote amongst the Top 5 to 8 finalists in each category.

“So often, those within our hard-working touring community are the unsung heroes of our business,” says Jay Williams, WME Nashville Partner/Co-Head and CMA Awards & Recognition Committee Chair. “As CMA honors excellence within the genre throughout the year, we recognize the Touring Personnel category of CMA’s membership is the second largest within the organization. I’m thrilled that our Board has unanimously made the decision to expand our support with the addition of these new categories and processes.”