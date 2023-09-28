Tour News: John Mulaney Announces Comedy Tour; Amy Poehler/Tina Fey Extend Restless Leg Tour & Morgan Wallen Takes “One Night at a Time” Into 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Comedians, actors, writers, directors, authors and Saturday Night Live alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have extended their Restless Leg Tour across six cities.

New dates and cities include a fifth and final show in Austin, TX, a third show in Portland, OR and new cities such as Atlanta, GA, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA and due to overwhelming fan demand, four shows were announced at the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY.

Presale tickets are now on sale with the code RESTLESS. General on-sale begins Friday (September 29) at 10 am local time on tinaamytour.com.

The initial leg of the tour included a sold-out, limited run of East Coast shows in Spring 2023, where fans saw the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, never-heard-before stories and conversational entertainment.

AMY POEHLER & TINA FEY: RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES:

Sat Sept 30 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

Sun Oct 1 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre – matinee show

Sun Oct 1 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre – evening show

Thur Oct 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Fri Oct 13 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Sat Oct 14 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – matinee show

Sat Oct 14 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – evening show

Sun Oct 15 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – JUST ADDED

Wed Nov 8 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Fri Nov 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre*

Sat Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre*

Thur Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Fri Dec 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat Dec 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – matinee show

Sat Dec 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – evening show

Fri Jan 12 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – JUST ADDED

Sat Jan 13 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds – matinee show

Sat Jan 13 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Fri Jan 19 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre – JUST ADDED

Fri Jan 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic – JUST ADDED

Sat Jan 27 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre – JUST ADDED

Wed Feb 7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre – JUST ADDED

Thur Feb 8 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre – JUST ADDED

Fri Feb 9 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre – JUST ADDED

Sun Feb 11 at 2pm – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre – JUST ADDED

____________________________________________________

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning comedian John Mulaney has announced he will be going back on a solo tour with a brand new show. The stand-up tour kicks off November 2 at the Ulster Performing ARts Center in Kingston, NY with stops in Columbus, OH, New Orleans, LA, Tampa, FL and more before ending in Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre on New Year’s Eve.

The general onsale beginning on Friday (September 29) at 10 am local time at ticketmaster.com. This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

JOHN MULANEY IN CONCERT 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thur Nov 02 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center

Sat Nov 04 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Sat Nov 11 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater

Sun Nov 12 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Thu Nov 16 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

Fri Nov 17 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center Theater

Sat Nov 18 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

Sun Nov 19 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

Thur Nov 30 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

Fri Dec 01 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Sat Dec 02 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

Sun Dec 03 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Fri Dec 08 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Dec 09 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Thu Dec 14 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Dec 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Thu Dec 21 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Sun Dec 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

______________________________________________________

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – CMA Entertainer, Male Artist and Album of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen and his One Night At A Time World Tour has been universally celebrated for the fan connection that has driven its historic run.

Now, with 11 dates remaining on the 2023 leg and fans demanding more, Wallen is extending the tour into 2024 with 10 additional stadium shows. A rotating lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley will join for support. Wallen’s coast-to-coast run will include stops in Nashville, TN; Arlington, TX; Las Vegas, NV and more.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen shares. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Tickets will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday (October 1) at 11:59 pm PST. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the canceled Oxford show on Saturday (April 23) will have access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, invitation to the Morgan Wallen VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Recent chart-topper “Last Night” became his fastest-climbing No. 1 to-date (with just 11 weeks) and the fastest-charting No. 1 since 2015, remaining atop the all-genre Billboard 100 chart for 16 weeks; the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history. “Last Night” was the most-streamed song of the summer, becoming the first song by a country artist to land the top spot on Spotify’s “Songs of the Summer” list.

Wallen currently has two hits top 10-and-climbing on country radio: “Everything I Love,” which interpolated The Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider,” and the self-confident track “Thinkin’ Bout Me.”

Three dollars ($3) of every ticket sold for US dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music. To-date, Wallen has supported community revitalization efforts for ballparks in local neighborhoods in some touring cities, including Boston and Chicago, and MWF recently donated $500k to Habitat For Humanity of Greater Nashville’s Parkwood community transformation project. MWF has also provided funding for nonprofits such as Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, Make-A-Wish, The Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music.

Morgan Wallen Newly Announced 2024 Tour Dates:

Thurs, April 4 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium* % @ !

Sat, April 20 // Oxford, MS // Vaught-Hemingway Stadium* % @ !

Thurs, May 2 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* % @ !

Thurs, June 20 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, June 27 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* – @ =

Thurs, July 11 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, July 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, July 25 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, Aug 1 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* ? @ <

Thurs, Aug 8 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* ~ @ <

> Larry Fleet

# HARDY

< Ella Langley

+ Dylan Marlowe

= Bryan Martin

$ Parker McCollum

~ Jelly Roll

– Jon Pardi

@ Nate Smith

! Lauren Watkins

? Lainey Wilson

% Bailey Zimmerman