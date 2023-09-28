William Hsieh Named Managing Director At Universal Music Taiwan

BEIJING (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Greater China announced the appointment of label industry veteran William Hsieh as Managing Director of Universal Music Taiwan, and Senior Vice President of UMGC

Hsieh, who will assume his new duties at UMGC, will be based in Taipei and will report directly to Timothy Xu, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China.

With a career that spans music, sports, and gaming, Hsieh joins UMG from the Chinese interactive fitness tech firm Future, where he served as Vice President, Content.

He also served as Group Vice President for Space Cycle, a boutique wellness studio chain, and Head of Regional Operations & Strategy at Electronic Arts Asia.

He began his career as an intern at Sony Music Tawain and also did stints at EMI Music and Sony Music Greater China.

”We are enthused to welcome William Hsieh to the management team of Universal Music Greater China. I have confidence that, given William’s multifaceted industry experience and his profound grasp of the content business, he is perfectly positioned to spearhead our business expansion, innovation, and growth for the Taiwan market. Taiwan’s pop music culture holds an indispensable value in the wider Chinese music scene, and I look forward to working with William to further amplify Chinese music across the Greater China region and onto the global stage,” stated Timothy Xu, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China.

”I’m thrilled to be returning home to Taiwan, especially with the privilege of leading Universal Music Taiwan – a music company with an unparalleled legacy. My sincere gratitude goes out to Timothy for placing such trust in me. Over my three-decade-long career, from traditional record labels to tech-driven startups, music has remained my guiding thread. It’s deeply gratifying to come back to the music industry, the very starting point of my professional journey. I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional team at Universal Music to cultivate talent, bridge cultures, and forge innovative partnerships across this vibrant landscape. Collectively, we will harness the vast potential our region presents,” Hsieh added.