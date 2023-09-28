Award-Winning Actor Michael Gambon, Dead At 82

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Olivier award-winning Irish-born actor Michael Gambon, best known for his roles in films such as Harry Potter, has died. He was 82.

According to the Associated Press, Gambon died on Wednesday from complications of pneumonia.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said in a statement.

Gambon, who was born in Ireland, was regarded as one of Britain’s leading actors. His body of work spans the stage, film, and television, where he gained fame with roles such as The Singing Detective in the 1986 BBC TV series.

He was most familiar to modern cinema fans for his turn as the beloved character Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, stepping into the role following the death of Richard Harris in 2002.

Gambon also portrayed King George V in the 2010 drama film “The King’s Speech” as well as a sinister mob boss in Peter Greenaway’s “The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover.”

He retired from his professional life in 2015 after he began to struggle with remembering lines.

Gambon was the recipient of numerous accolades during his career, including multiple Olivier Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and British Academy Television Awards.

In the New Year Honours 1998, Gambon was appointed a Knight Bachelor for services to drama and he was invested by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

He is survived by his wife Anne Miller and they had one son, Fergus as well as two sons from a separate relationship.