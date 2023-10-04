Marc Jordan And John Capek To Be Inducted Into The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that two of Canada’s veteran songwriters, Marc Jordan and John Capek, will be inducted as the class of 2023.

The songwriting partnership of Marc Jordan and John Capek has resulted in multiple hits with some of the biggest names in modern music, including multiple hits for Rod Stewart, such as This and Rhythm of My Heart.

Other memorable Capek-Jordan collaborations include Bonnie Raitt’s Deep Water; Joe Cocker’s Take Me Home; Love So High and The Same Mistake by Cher; Diana Ross’s Pieces of Ice; Victorious by Chicago; and Amanda Marshall’s Promises that reached over one million sales in Canada.

“It’s very gratifying to be recognized with and by your peers anywhere in the world, but it makes it all the more gratifying to be recognized at home here in Canada – and at the same time as my first and most successful writing partner John Capek with whom I have worked on and off for almost 50 years,” says Marc Jordan.

“Anthems, songs that stand the test of time are what we hope to create as songwriters,” added John Capek. “To be recognized for that by my peers, and for my body of work is an honor. Thank you to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for this recognition and to all the incredible, individual artists with whom I have had the privilege of working with along the way.”

Jordan and Capek will be honored at the Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto as one of the inaugural events in the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame Legends Series, marking its 25th anniversary.

Other events in the Legends series will include the recently announced 2023 Inductees Michel Rivard, Marjo, and Jean Millaire who will be honored in Montreal on October 11th. Additional events across Canada will be announced in the coming weeks.