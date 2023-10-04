OVG Forms A Multi-Year Booking Partnership At San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center And Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group has been tapped for a multi-year booking partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E).

The new partnership is part of SS&E’s effort to produce more live events at the 18,500-seat Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Oak View Group will also work with the Spurs organization to help reinforce Frost Bank Center’s reputation as a key venue in the region for touring artists and will assist with the overall marketing of the venue.

The partnership with SS&E expands Oak View Group’s footprint in the region, where the company already manages and operates the Moody Center on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin, TX; Ford Arena at Ford Park Entertainment Complex in Beaumont, TX; American Bank Center Arena and Selena Auditorium, both in Corpus Christi, TX; the Cotton Bowl, Arena at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and Fair Park Coliseum, all in Dallas, TX; Fertitta Center, Cougar Softball Stadium, Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park, and TDECU Stadium, all at University of Houston in Houston, TX; Marvin and Laura Berry Pavilion at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, TX; Hill County Youth Events Center and Outdoor Arena in Kerrville, TX.

“Oak View Group has a reputation for being positive disruptors in the live event space and we are excited to partner in bringing world-class entertainment to the Frost Bank Center as we unite people through unforgettable experiences,” said Casey Heverling, Senior Vice President of Facilities for SS&E. “We have been a part of the Oak View Group Arena Alliance and greatly benefitted from the resources provided. In an effort to enhance our entertainment offerings, we’re bringing Oak View Group on site here in San Antonio to strengthen our bookings and increase opportunities for our guests.”

“We are excited to partner with SS&E in identifying and securing new exciting live event opportunities for San Antonio,” said Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman at OVG360. “The San Antonio region is a great entertainment destination and we look forward to working closely with Casey and his team.”