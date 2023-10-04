The Eagles Add 2024 Shows In Los Angeles To Their The Long Goodbye Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles expanded their Long Goodbye farewell tour with the addition of a pair of hometown shows in Los Angeles in early 2024.
The new dates, dubbed ‘The California Concerts,’ are both set for the Kia Forum in Inglewood on January 5th and 6th.
As with the previously announced stops on the tour, fellow rock legends Steely Dan will serve as the opening act.
The Eagles launched the Long Goodbye in early September with a pair of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Upcoming shows include:
Oct. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 7 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Nov. 14 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Nov. 17 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 18 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Jan. 5 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Jan. 6 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum