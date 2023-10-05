Arne Fritz Named VP Of Venues And Real Estate At CTS Eventim

HAMBURG, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — CTS Eventim announced the hire of experienced manager, architect, and project developer Arne Fritz as the concerts and ticketing company’s Vice President Venues & Real Estate.

In the newly created post, Fritz will assume oversight of the development of CTS Eventim’s venue and real estate portfolio, including the onboarding of some of the duties of Executive Vice President Rainer Appel, who is planning to transition to an advisory role at the company.

In his new role, Fritz will report directly to Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.

Before he joined Eventim, Fritz spent a tenure at the building and construction consultancy Drees & Sommer, including a role as Associate Partner and Head of Sports and Entertainment. While at Drees & Sommer, Fritz played a significant role in the completion of the construction of the Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg’s application for the Summer Olympics and a number of other projects for sports facilities, stadiums and event venues.

“I would like to thank Klaus and the entire team for their trust and am looking forward to becoming part of the EVENTIM family. With our existing and new venues, we offer artists, event organizers and fans service and entertainment at the highest level,” Fritz stated.

“I am pleased that we can welcome Arne, another successful doer, to the team. He will make an important contribution to our future strategy, within which we strive for an increasing diversification of our business areas and at the same time want to offer our artists and our business partners an even better, cross-border service offering from a single source,” added Klaus-Peterschulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim.