Guns N’ Roses Loses Out To MLB

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — With just a few shows left before they close out their We’re F’N’ Back! world tour, Guns N’ Roses were forced to postpone their upcoming concert in Phoenix due to Major League Baseball’s divisional playoffs.

GN’R were set to play at Phoenix’s Chase Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, but the band was forced to postpone the show as the Diamondbacks need the stadium for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As of yet, no rescheduled date has been announced, but fans were urged to hold on to their tickets, which will be valid at the makeup date, according to Ticketmaster.

Despite some media reports that suggest P!nk’s October 9th show at Chase Field was also postponed, the show is still a go.

“Due to misinformation, we’re confirming the P!NK concert will still occur as scheduled on Monday, October 9,” a statement from the Diamondbacks communications team said on Thursday.