Football Legend Dick Butkus Dead At 80

MALIBU, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Richard “Dick” Butkus, legendary Chicago Bears linebacker, actor, sports analyst, and Professional Football Hall of Famer, has died. He was 80.

His death was announced by his former team, the Chicago Bears who said that he died in his sleep at his home in Malibu on October 5th.

“Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement. “He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion, and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates. When we dedicated the George Halas statue at our team headquarters, we asked Dick to speak at the ceremony, because we knew he spoke for Papa Bear.

“Dick had a gruff manner, and maybe that kept some people from approaching him, but he actually had a soft touch. His legacy of philanthropy included a mission of ridding performance-enhancing drugs from sports and promoting heart health. His contributions to the game he loved will live forever and we are grateful he was able to be at our home opener this year to be celebrated one last time by his many fans.

“We extend our condolences to Helen, Dick’s high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, and their family.”

A native of Chicago, Butkus attended the University of Illinois, where he played for Illinois Fighting Illini football and was named to the 1962 All-Big Ten Conference football team in his first year on the varsity team.

Following graduation, Butkus was the third overall selection in the 1965 NFL Draft and signed with the Chicago Bears where he quickly confirmed his reputation as an elite defensive player.

He played in the league, remaining with The Bears until 1973 when an injury forced him to retire from the game at the age of 31.

Following his retirement, Butkus found a new career as an actor, appearing in films such as The Longest Yard (1974), Superdome (1978), and Johnny Dangerously (1984) among others.

In 1985, he returned to The Bears as a sports analyst, providing his insights during play-by-play broadcasts and eventually replacing Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder on the CBS pregame show The NFL Today in 1988.

Along with his roles on the big screen and in broadcasting, Butkus briefly returned to the world of professional football as head coach for the Chicago Enforcers in the short-lived XFL, but the league folded after just one season.

Butkus, who underwent quintuple bypass surgery to remove blockages in his arteries, launched the Dick Butkus Center for Cardiovascular Wellness, a non-profit focused on raising awareness about the risk of sudden cardiovascular death.

Butkus was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, his first year of eligibility, and the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.