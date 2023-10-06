Imagine Dragons, Bandsintown Partner For Free Livestream Concert To Support Fight Against Pediatric Cancer

(Hypebot) — Imagine Dragon’s Tyler Robinson Foundation has partnered with Bandsintown for the third year in a row for a free livestream concert this Friday to raise awareness and support for families battling a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

This Friday, October 6th, at 9:45 pm PST, Imagine Dragons will perform live from Resorts World in Las Vegas as part of the foundation’s 10th Annual RISE UP Gala. It will be livestreamed for free on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

When you RSVP to watch the live stream, you can enter for a chance to win a guitar signed by Imagine Dragons as well as TRF merch.

This live stream is part of the Bandsintown for Good initiative that has helped drive almost $2 million in donations by inspiring Bandsintown’s community of more than 80 million live music fans to support nonprofit organizations founded and selected by artists.

Every day, 47 children are diagnosed with cancer, and 95% of families say this has caused a financial burden on their family. To help strengthen families by offsetting out-of-pocket living expenses like housing and utility costs, consider making a donation to TRF today.

RSVP here via Bandsintown to watch Friday’s Imagine Dragons’ TRF livestream.