Coca-Cola Extends Its Sponsorship Deal With AEG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Coca-Cola North America and local bottling partner, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling renewed their multi-year sponsorship partnership with AEG.

The extended agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, includes provisions to create a new “Coke Studio” to Crypto.com Arena that will host fan experiences and music-related activations.

The deal also will see Coca-Cola continue as a founding partner at Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Peacock Theater, and Dignity Health Sports Park and will establish the exclusive soft drink partner of an increased number of leading AEG Presents music festivals including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, and Camp Flog Gnaw, among many others.

“Coca-Cola is thrilled to renew our long-term partnership with AEG,” said Malcolm Bruni, Group Director of Integrated Marketing Experiences at Coca-Cola North America. “As a pioneer of the sports and live entertainment industry, we are committed to creating moments of Real Magic for our consumers in a way only Coca-Cola and AEG can deliver.”

“We are proud to be building on the success of our long-standing and fruitful relationship with Coca-Cola, a globally recognized, best-in-class brand that has become synonymous with some of the most significant cultural moments around the world,” said Russell Silvers, COO, AEG Global Partnerships. “The success of our partnership is based on our continued and mutual commitment to innovation and excellence, and we look forward to expanding their brand’s footprint across AEG’s one-of-a kind portfolio of sports, live entertainment and music assets.”