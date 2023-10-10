Scotty McCreery Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery announced the details of his forthcoming “Cab in a Solo,” North American tour.

Set for early 2024, the Live Nation-produced tour will see McCreery performing at theaters and performing arts centers across the U.S., starting at Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio, on January 26t and ending at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York, on March 16.

McCreery will be joined by Anne Wilson as direct support as well as Greylan James and Noah Hicks on select dates.

“I’m on the road year ‘round, but I always love putting together specific tours and I think next year’s Cab in a Solo Tour is gonna be one of my favorites,” said McCreery. “Happy to have Anne Wilson join us on the road – she’s a great singer. Depending on the city, either Greylan James or Noah Hicks will be opening up the show and they’re both fantastic performers. And who knows, maybe I’ll share a few songs from my upcoming new album! I’m looking forward to it!”

Tickets on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 am local time after a series of presales that start on October 11.

Cab in a Solo Tour Dates:

1/26/2024 – Troy, OH – Hobart Arena

1/27/2024 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

2/1/2024 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

2/2/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

2/3/2024 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium

2/8/2024 – Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center

2/9/2024 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

2/10/2024 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse

2/22/2024 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

2/23/2024 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino

2/29/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

3/1/2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/2/2024 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

3/14/2024 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena

3/15/2024 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

3/16/2024 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre