Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority Renews With ASM Global

SAN JUAN (CelebrityAccess) — The Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority has renewed its deal with ASM Global to manage three of the nation’s leading live events venues, The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, the Antiguo Casino de Puerto Rico, and The Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The renewal follows record-breaking financial results at all three of the venues in 2023, ASM Global said.

“We’re incredibly proud to work with a client as visionary as the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority. Its determination to position Puerto Rico at the forefront of the industry is admirable. It continues to be a pleasure to play a role in executing a plan to highlight the many attributes that the island has and what these wonderful venues have to offer.”

“Our partnership with ASM Global has been fundamental in crafting and implementing a successful promotional, marketing and operational strategy that has yielded consistent growth in creating awareness of Puerto Rico as the ideal destination for conventions, meetings and a wide array of premium special events, thus helping foster the island’s tourism efforts as well,” stated Mrs. Mariela Valline, The executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority.

“As business partners, ASM Global has ensured first-class service and facilities offering, expanding traffic and incremental record-breaking revenues for the Puerto Rico Convention District properties over the years. Their world-class management expertise and team have been key in achieving unsurpassed business objectives that have garnered multiple global industry recognitions for Puerto Rico and ASM Global. We look forward to this continued partnership and collaborative alliance to reach event higher milestones for our convention district and for Puerto Rico’s economic development,” Valline added.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, located at the Golden Mile of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan, is the biggest indoor arena in Puerto Rico dedicated to entertainment. Dedicated in 2004 with a performance by Van Halen, the arena boasts a capacity of 18,500 fans.

Known for its Beaux-Arts architecture, the historic Antiguo Casino de Puerto Rico first opened in 1917 and is listed on the United States’ National Register of Historic Places.

With 600,000 square feet of floor space, the Puerto Rico Convention Center is the largest convention center in the Caribbean and can host up to 25,000 guests for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions, and can accommodate multiple events simultaneously.