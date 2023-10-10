Tim Montana’s Inaugural American Thread Benefit Concert Raises More Than $300,000 For Veterans Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Tim Montana‘s inaugural American Thread benefit concert helped to raise more than $334,000 to support America’s men and women in uniform.

The concert, which was held on October 2nd at the City Winery in Nashville, was fully sold out and featured performances from Music Knox Records/BBR Music Group recording artist Tim Montana along with surprise special guests Colbie Caillat, Collective Soul, Darryl Worley, Elvie Shane, Michael Ray, and Tyler Farr.

The event also featured guest speaker Sgt. Omar “Crispy” Avila, a war hero and U.S. Army vet, as well as action sports legend Travis Pastrana and his sidekick, Street Bike Tommy from Nitro Circus.

The concert was preceded by the American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot in Nashville, which Montana has hosted for the last four years.

The concert helped to raise funds to benefit Special Ops Xcursions, a nonprofit that supports U.S. special operations forces and their families.

To date, Montana has helped to raise more than 1.1 million dollars for Special Ops Xcursions.

“This year’s event was our biggest yet,” says Montana. “From the artists that volunteered their time and talents, to the sponsors that made this possible, I’m so incredibly proud of what we’re doing for the veteran and active duty military community. Thank you Trevor Pardue, Scott Graves and all of our board members for your tireless work. Breaking a million dollars in just four years is no easy feat and we’re just getting started.”