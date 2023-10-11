Danny Wimmer, Adam Weiser And Austin Neal Among The 2023 IEBA Winners

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — IEBA, the trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals, wrapped its 53rd Annual Conference on Tuesday evening with its Honors and Awards Ceremony.

Hosted by country superstar Jo Dee Messina, the awards gala honors the achievements of those who work behind the scenes to bring live entertainment to life.

In 2023, 17 award winners were recognized across a variety of categories that were voted on by IEBA’s membership.

“Behind every successful show, there are unsung heroes off-stage. The contributions of those who labor behind the curtains, out of the spotlight, are the very backbone of our industry,” said IEBA’s Executive Director Pam Matthews. Adding, “These award winners are the architects of our most unforgettable moments. We owe the magic of entertainment as much to their dedication and passion as we do to those who stand in the limelight.”

2023 AWARD WINNERS

Club of the Year: (tie) 9:30 Club and First Avenue

Casino of the Year: MGM Grand

Theater of the Year: Beacon Theatre

Arena of the Year: Madison Square Garden

Amphitheater of the Year: The Greek Theatre (Los Angeles)

Fair/Expo of the Year: Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Festival of the Year: Stagecoach

Club Buyer of the Year: Michelle Landry

Casino Buyer of the Year: Leslie Master

Special Events/Corporate Buyer of the Year: G7 Entertainment Marketing

International Buyer of the Year: Steve Homer

Fair/Expo Buyer of the Year: Todd Boltin

Festival Buyer of the Year: Danny Wimmer

Venue Executive of the Year: Laurie Jacoby

Music & Entertainment Industry Educator of the Year: Gloria Green, MTSU

Agent of the Year: Austin Neal

Promoter of the Year: Adam Weiser