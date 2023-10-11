Danny Wimmer, Adam Weiser And Austin Neal Among The 2023 IEBA Winners

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — IEBA, the trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals, wrapped its 53rd Annual Conference on Tuesday evening with its Honors and Awards Ceremony.
Hosted by country superstar Jo Dee Messina, the awards gala honors the achievements of those who work behind the scenes to bring live entertainment to life.
In 2023, 17 award winners were recognized across a variety of categories that were voted on by IEBA’s membership.
“Behind every successful show, there are unsung heroes off-stage. The contributions of those who labor behind the curtains, out of the spotlight, are the very backbone of our industry,” said IEBA’s Executive Director Pam Matthews. Adding, “These award winners are the architects of our most unforgettable moments. We owe the magic of entertainment as much to their dedication and passion as we do to those who stand in the limelight.”
2023 AWARD WINNERS
Club of the Year: (tie) 9:30 Club and First Avenue
Casino of the Year: MGM Grand
Theater of the Year: Beacon Theatre
Arena of the Year: Madison Square Garden
Amphitheater of the Year: The Greek Theatre (Los Angeles)
Fair/Expo of the Year: Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
Festival of the Year: Stagecoach
Club Buyer of the Year: Michelle Landry
Casino Buyer of the Year: Leslie Master
Special Events/Corporate Buyer of the Year: G7 Entertainment Marketing
International Buyer of the Year: Steve Homer
Fair/Expo Buyer of the Year: Todd Boltin
Festival Buyer of the Year: Danny Wimmer
Venue Executive of the Year: Laurie Jacoby
Music & Entertainment Industry Educator of the Year: Gloria Green, MTSU
Agent of the Year: Austin Neal
Promoter of the Year: Adam Weiser