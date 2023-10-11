Peggy Monastra Named VP Of G. Schirmer/Associated Music Publishers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wise Music Group/G. Schirmer announced the promotion of Peggy Monastra to the role of Vice President of G. Schirmer/Associated Music Publishers.

Monastra was promoted after serving in a variety of capacities at Schirmer, including Artistic Director, Director of Promotion, and most recently, Promotion Advisor for Opera.

“As we continue our journey of bringing music into the world in new ways, Peggy’s exceptional vision and unwavering dedication will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of G. Schirmer/AMP, says Robert Thompson, President (Wise Music Group/G. Schirmer)

“After many significant and rewarding years working with G. Schirmer/AMP and Wise Music Classical, and after taking the last eight years to step back a bit and build an even wider array of relationships and skills, I look forward to all that the future holds in this expanded role with the company and the very talented, dedicated staff in representing our distinguished composers, vital repertoire, and dynamic interests in the field”, says Peggy Monastra

With more than 3 decades in music promotion, management, and publishing, Monastra first joined G. Schirmer in 1993, playing a key role in securing commissions with major operas and signing significant composers such as Missy Mazzoli.

She also oversaw programs such as the Living Harmony Commissioning Series with NYC’s Harmony Program and the Schirmer Prize for both Luna Lab and the Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy for Music.

Monastra has also served on strategic committees for Opera America’s New Works Forum and the Prototype Festival, and a been a long-time board member of Alarm Will Sound.

She holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Loyola University College of Music and a Master of Music in Musicology from the Eastman School of Music.