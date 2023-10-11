Sound Talent Group Opens Nashville Office, Hires Agent Steve Kaul

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Sound Talent Group announced the opening of the agency’s new offices in Nashville and the hire of veteran talent agent Steve Kaul.

Kaul, who formerly worked at CAA and most recently, APA, brings a client roster to STG that includes Built To Spill, Vanessa Carlton, Citizen Cope, In This Moment, The Lemonheads, Saint Asonia, and Theory Of A Deadman, among others.

“I’m excited to be joining some longtime friends at Sound Talent Group. Together, they have built a great agency, and I look forward to working closely with some of the best agents in the business, in a positive environment that is all about developing and growing artists,” Steve Kaul said of his new gig.

“Steve Kaul is one of my favorite people in the business. He’s had incredible success over the years. We’ve wanted him to be part of what we are doing from the beginning, and we are so psyched to finally have him be a part of our crew. He’s got a lot to share with all of us, and we’re already benefiting from having him here,” added STG co-founder Tim Borror.

Kaul will be based in STG’s new Nashville offices, located on Greystone Road in the Berry Hill neighborhood. In Nashville, Kaul will work with a group of agents that include Beth Keith (Alexandra Kay, Lakeview), and Jonathan Wilson (Spite, Lorna Shore, Struggle Jennings).

“At a time when Nashville is just as much an epicenter for the music business as NYC and LA, we’ve been incredibly fortunate to have some of the best agents in our business join us out of Nashville. It’s important to us that we arm those agents with all the resources we can to do what they do best, which includes our new office in Berry Hill,” says Dave Shapiro.