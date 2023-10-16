Abramorama Names Evan Saxon President & Head Of International Distribution

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Richard Abramowitz, founder of Abramorama has announced that Evan Saxon has been promoted to President and Head of International Distribution, doubling down on their continued emphasis on social impact and music-driven content for theatrical and event releases globally. Abramorama continues to focus on the theatrical big-screen film experience and the importance of raising these films to a higher level to build awareness on a global scale.

Saxon is one of a select few executives who have successfully navigated both the music and film worlds. He began his career working at IRS and Capitol Records. Then, he started his own marketing and artist development company, working with iconic artists, including Sting, Ramones, B.B. King, Pantera, Lucinda Williams, Weezer, and Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, among others. At the request of executives at Universal Music, he was tasked with exploring new opportunities for music content in cinemas. This led to Saxon being at the forefront of Event Cinema with his own company, theatrically distributing films from such artists as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Bob Marley, Pearl Jam and RUSH, as well as documentaries on Bruce Lee, plant-based diets and more.

For over seven years, Saxon has been overseeing strategy, international distribution and marketing for Abramorama’s music-driven films, including films from or about Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Pearl Jam, Jimi Hendrix, Green Day, Melanie Martinez, Above & Beyond, John Lydon’s Public Image Ltd., Duran Duran, and others. Saxon will continue to engage with the music industry, increasing the time he spends in the United Kingdom, Nashville, New York, and Miami. Saxon spearheaded the following: the global release of The New York Times Critics Pick Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd, the music documentary-meets-political-thriller What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat and Tears? and the highly anticipated character portrait is Mr. Jimmy, the story of a Japanese kimono salesman turned Jimmy Page, an artist who has adopted the persona of Jimmy Page.

Abramowitz said, “Evan’s knowledge of and commitment to bringing music-themed films to both targeted and broad audiences is prodigious. He’s been a great colleague and collaborator, and we’re delighted that he’ll continue to forge new relationships in the global music, movie and brand partnership worlds while expanding his expertise in international distribution and marketing.”