‘Three’s Company’ & ‘Step By Step’ Actress Suzanne Somers Dies At 76; Hollywood Responds

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Actress, author, singer and entrepreneur Suzanne Somers passed away Sunday (October 15) at home surrounded by her family on the eve of her 77th birthday after a long battle with breast cancer. Longtime publicist R. Couri Hay confirmed her death via a statement shared on behalf of the Somers family. She was 76.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers was first diagnosed in 2000 with breast and skin cancer. At the time, she used organic and chemical-free treatments to battle her cancers – ultimately turning to more mainstream therapies.

After a time in remission, Somers shared an Instagram post that her breast cancer had indeed returned in July 2023. She told Entertainment Tonight (ET) at the time: “Like any cancer patient when you get that dreaded ‘it’s back,’ you get a pit in your stomach. Then, I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is a familiar battleground for me, and I’m very tough.”

Suzanne Marie Somers was born October 16, 1946, in San Bruno, CA, as the 3rd of 4 children to Irish-American Catholic parents – Marion (a secretary) and Francis (a laborer and gardener). After a tumultuous childhood and teen years, which included an alcoholic and abusive father, a school expulsion at age 14 and hitting her father over the head with a tennis racket, Somers graduated from Capuchino High School, where she won “Best Doll Award” for her role in the musical Guys and Dolls.

After attending Lone Mountain College, she dropped out in 1965 and discovered she was pregnant. At 19, she married the baby’s father, Bruce Somers – only to divorce in 1968. After working as a model on The Anniversary Game in the late 1960s, she began an affair with show host Alan Hamel, who was already married; that interlude led to their marriage in 1977.

After several small parts on shows such as One Day at a Time, Magnum Force, The Rockford Files, The Six Million Dollar Man and American Graffiti, she appeared on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson, was a celebrity panelist on Match Game and appeared alongside her husband on Tattletales.

After many TV and film credits, she became best known as one of the stars of Three’s Company from 1977 to 1981 for her portrayal of Chrissy Snow. NPR.org reports she told CBS she was fired from the show “for having the audacity to ask to be paid commensurate with men. They were making 10 to 15 times more, and John Ritter was making much more than me.”

Her longest-running role was in the family TV series Step by Step, portraying a mother in a blended family. The series ran from 1991 to 1998. Later in her career, she became known for her “ThighMaster” infomercials, her work within the health industry and her time on the Home Shopping Network monthly pitching everything from irons to shoes.

Before her 77th birthday, Somers told People she was looking forward to spending the special day with her family. Somers shared that she planned to be with her “nearest and dearest,” including her husband, their three children, Leslie, Stephen, Bruce and his wife Caroline, and her six grandchildren.

NBC News reports Somers will be laid to rest in a private ceremony this week in Palm Springs, CA, with a memorial next month.

Somers is survived by her husband Alan, son Bruce and his wife Caroline; two step-children, Stephen and Leslie Hamel; two siblings, Maureen Gilmartin and Dan Mahoney; and six grandchildren.

Upon news of her death, many stars took to social media to express their condolences.

Adam Carolla: “Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and an overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend.”

Khloe Kardashian: “This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I’ll never forget your positive, loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! Rest, dance, smile in paradise…”

Viola Davis: “RIP Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three’s Company. You were a joy and forever young. Rest Well.”

Bethenny Frankel: “I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know her. “She is a force, she is groundbreaking, she is love. She was married to her soulmate, best friend; they were inseparable. She’s a family person; she’s about research and fighting for what she believes in when that takes tremendous courage, and it’s not popular. Wow, I really, really, really had so much respect for her…what a wonderful person. I’m so so sorry. Sorry to Suzanne’s family.”

RIP.