Christine and the Queens Cancels All Remaining Shows For 2023

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — Christine and the Queens, the stage name of Héloïse Letissier, announced the postponement of all remaining tour dates for 2023.

The tour was slated to resume in Montreal on October 16th with dates scheduled through late November when the tour concluded with a show in Paris.

In an announcement shared via social media, Christine & The Queens said: “Red (aka Christine and the Queens) was taken ill today and on advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023. The tour was scheduled to resume tonight in Montreal and end in Paris in late November. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

The tour was originally announced in May and expanded in September with the addition of new shows.

Christine & The Queens was touring in support of his latest album Paranoia, Angels, True Love, released in June.