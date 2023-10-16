Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Announce Historic Joint Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Two iconic bands are coming together for a historic road show next year, bringing their collective hits to audiences across the nation. Today, legendary southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) and rock staple Jefferson Starship announced their joint Live on Cloud 9 Tour. The first leg of the tour, nine concerts (with more to come), have been announced with stops in California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.

The two bands have a history dating back to the 1970s, and MTB lead singer Doug Gray couldn’t be more thrilled about reuniting with Jefferson Starship.

“We have a storied history with Jefferson Starship,” explains Gray. “We toured together many years ago and the timing feels right for us to reunite. We’re on Cloud 9!”

“We are really looking forward to touring with our buddies, The Marshall Tucker Band,” says Donny Baldwin of Jefferson Starship. “We toured back in the day, and it will be a great night of music from two iconic bands. See you there!”

The tour kicks-off February 29 at the Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon, CA. Tickets go on-sale October 20 at 9am (local time), in each respective market.

“We will be announcing many more dates very soon,” adds Gray. “Keep an eye out for stops near your hometown!”

2024 Live on Cloud 9 Tour Dates:

Feb. 29 – El Cajon, CA – Sycuan Casino Resort

March 1 – Cabazon, CA – Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

March 2 – Primm, NV – Star of the Desert Arena

March 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Granada Theatre

March 5 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

March 7 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

March 8 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Casino Resort

March 9 – Toppenish, WA – Legends Casino Hotel Event Center

March 10 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino