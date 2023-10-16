Madonna Kicks Off Global ‘The Celebration Tour’ With Sold-Out London Show

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – On Saturday (October 14), after months of anticipation and buzz, cultural trailblazer Madonna kicked off her massive Celebration World Tour with the first of six sold-out shows in London at The O2.

In a rare reflection of her unparalleled career, Madonna took the captivated audience on an emotional journey through some of her biggest hits, including songs she has not performed on stage in decades. With nods to her beginnings as a struggling artist living in New York City, to her meteoric success, through personal and professional lows to spiritual awakening; the show captures Madonna’s past while looking to the future.

Directed by long-time collaborator Jamie King and the musical direction of Stuart Price; songs included “Nothing Really Matters,” “Open Your Heart,” “Like A Prayer,” Into The Groove” and “Crazy For You.” View the complete setlist from night one.

Known for her ground-breaking tours; The Celebration Tour is no different. The best-selling female artist of all time leaves no detail overlooked. This non-stop, fearless performance features magnetic choreography, bold costumes and her most elaborate stage to date designed by Stufish.

The prodigious 78 date tour, produced by Live Nation, will move across Europe before landing in Madonna’s adopted hometown of New York City in December to begin the North American leg. The celebration will move over the US and Canada throughout spring of 2024; concluding with 4 sold out shows in Mexico City next April. Full routing can be found below.

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

The Celebration Tour Mexico Dates

