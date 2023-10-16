Quinn McGinley Promoted Named General Manager Of Hallwood Recordings

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Hallwood Media, a leading player in the music industry, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Quinn McGinley to General Manager (GM) of its recording division. This move is part of Hallwood’s ongoing commitment to nurturing and advancing talent. Hallwood values internal advancement and McGuinley’s talent for fostering artistic integrity and pushing musical boundaries.

With a proven track record of innovation and success, McGinley brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role of GM. He joined Hallwood Media in October 2020 and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, creative thinking, and an understanding of the ever-changing music landscape.

“Being a part of something fresh and growing is one of the most beautiful aspects of this industry: it’s the reason we all do what we do. Having watched Hallwood evolve throughout the first three years, I cannot thank Neil Jacobson [CEO of Hallwood Media] and the whole Hallwood Team enough for believing in me and my vision. This is just the beginning!” Said McGinley.

With his promotion and new role, McGinley will oversee all aspects of Hallwood Recordings’ operations, including Publishing, Distribution, and Recordings. His dedication to fostering a culture of artistic integrity and pushing the boundaries of musical expression aligns with Hallwood’s core values.

“Quinn McGinley’s promotion to General Manager of our Label and publishing operation is a testament to his outstanding leadership and dedication to the success of Hallwood Recordings. His musical instincts are unparalleled, and his incredible charm and kindness have won the hearts of everyone he encounters,” said Jacobson. “Quinn has an uncanny ability to bring out the best in people, and we are confident that his vision and leadership will take our label to even greater heights.”

McGinley’s promotion announcement marks the most recent development in a series of strategic shifts within the company for success within the evolving music industry landscape. In addition to overseeing some of the most sought-after producers and engineers in the music business, Hallwood Media has also gained recognition for its role in artist management.

This includes securing significant record label contracts. Furthermore, their catalog sales division has been instrumental in representing esteemed clients such as David Stewart, wil.i.am, and others. Jacobson, the former President of Geffen Records, has long championed artist’s rights. He has emerged as one of the industry’s preeminent dealmakers, effectively bridging the divide between investment interests and music rights proprietors.