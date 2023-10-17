(CelebrityAccess) — A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music) has officially begun accepting submissions for the 2024 Libera Awards, the leading awards for the indie music scene in the U.S.
For 2024, the Libera Awards features three new categories:
- Best Record From Games and Interactive Media will recognize the growing importance of video game music and honor outstanding original music composed for video games.
- Publisher of the Year will honor the publishing company that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to songwriters, composers, and the broader independent industry.
- Distributor of the Year will recognize a distributor that has made significant contributions to the distribution of independent music.
“The Libera Awards show is the biggest night of the year for independent music. An opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent, diversity, creativity, and hard work that takes place throughout the year. And an opportunity for us all to gather in one place and embrace the strength of our community. We are thrilled to add three new categories to the 2024 awards, to further shine a spotlight on the depth and breadth of the independent sector. We look forward to seeing and celebrating those nominated in the weeks ahead,” stated Dr. Richard James Burgess, MBE, President, and CEO of A2IM.
The submission deadline for the 2024 Liberia Awards is December 4, 2023.
The full list of categories for 2024:
Record of the Year
Music Video of the Year
Label of the Year
Breakthrough Artist
Independent Champion
Publisher of the Year **NEW**
Distributor of the Year **NEW**
Self-Released Record of the Year
Best Alternative Rock Record
Best American Roots Record
Best Blues Record
Best Classical Record
Best Country Record
Best Dance Record
Best Electronic Record
Best Folk Record
Best Global Record
Best Heavy Record
Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record
Best Jazz Record
Best Latin Record
Best Outlier Record
Best Pop Record
Best Punk Record
Best R&B Record
Best Record From Games and Interactive Media **NEW**
Best Reissue
Best Remix
Best Rock Record
Best Singer-Songwriter Record
Best Soul/Funk Record
Best Spiritual Record
Marketing Genius
Creative Packaging
Best Short-Form Video
Best Sync Usage