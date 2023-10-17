(CelebrityAccess) — A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music) has officially begun accepting submissions for the 2024 Libera Awards, the leading awards for the indie music scene in the U.S.

For 2024, the Libera Awards features three new categories:

Best Record From Games and Interactive Media will recognize the growing importance of video game music and honor outstanding original music composed for video games.

Publisher of the Year will honor the publishing company that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to songwriters, composers, and the broader independent industry.

Distributor of the Year will recognize a distributor that has made significant contributions to the distribution of independent music.

“The Libera Awards show is the biggest night of the year for independent music. An opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent, diversity, creativity, and hard work that takes place throughout the year. And an opportunity for us all to gather in one place and embrace the strength of our community. We are thrilled to add three new categories to the 2024 awards, to further shine a spotlight on the depth and breadth of the independent sector. We look forward to seeing and celebrating those nominated in the weeks ahead,” stated Dr. Richard James Burgess, MBE, President, and CEO of A2IM.

The submission deadline for the 2024 Liberia Awards is December 4, 2023.

The full list of categories for 2024:

Record of the Year

Music Video of the Year

Label of the Year

Breakthrough Artist

Independent Champion

Publisher of the Year **NEW**

Distributor of the Year **NEW**

Self-Released Record of the Year

Best Alternative Rock Record

Best American Roots Record

Best Blues Record

Best Classical Record

Best Country Record

Best Dance Record

Best Electronic Record

Best Folk Record

Best Global Record

Best Heavy Record

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record

Best Jazz Record

Best Latin Record

Best Outlier Record

Best Pop Record

Best Punk Record

Best R&B Record

Best Record From Games and Interactive Media **NEW**

Best Reissue

Best Remix

Best Rock Record

Best Singer-Songwriter Record

Best Soul/Funk Record

Best Spiritual Record

Marketing Genius

Creative Packaging

Best Short-Form Video

Best Sync Usage