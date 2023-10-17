Graham Nash Strikes A Catalog Deal With Iconic Artists

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash has signed a deal with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group that will see the music publisher acquire a stake in Nash’s catalog with an eye towards bringing his music to a new generation of fans.

The deal encompasses range of assets from across Nash’s career, including his solo catalog, as well as his work with The Hollies; Crosby & Nash; Crosby, Stills & Nash; and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Hits included in the agreement include “Marrakesh Express” “Pre-Road Downs,” and “Lady of the Island,” from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP and his iconic “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” from CSNY’s Déjà Vu.

Material from his work as a solo artist favorites as “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and “Military Madness.” His latest effort, Now, was released worldwide on May 19.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Iconic team on various projects to further the legacy of CSN’s music and my own,” stated Graham Nash.

“I am thrilled to welcome Graham Nash to the iconic family, which now represents the works of all three of Crosby, Stills, and Nash,” Azoff added. “Graham is not only an incredible talent and true gentleman but a longtime friend as well. Back when I struck out on my own and started my first management company, Graham visited my office and came up with the name, ‘Front Line Management.’”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.