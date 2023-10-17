The Exit Festival Launches Echosystem, An In-House Artist And Management Division, Partners With CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Exit Festival, one of Europe’s leading dance music events. announced the launch of Echosystem, a new talent and management agency in partnership with Creative Artists Agency.

The first client signed by the new venture is DJ and producer LANNA, who will be represented by veteran CAA talent executive Maria May.

LANNA joins May’s roster that includes artists such as David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Black Eyed Peas, Robin Schulz, Hugel, Lee Burridge, Roisin Murphy, Layla Benitez, Sara Landry, and many others.

“I am thrilled watching my craziest dreams coming true one by one,” said Lanna. “I still can’t fathom all the incredible things I’ve reached this year alone. Being represented by EXIT and CAA is a quantum leap for me, and I am so ready for everything that’s coming next.”

Additional details about Echosystem will be announced in the coming weeks.