Lee Brice And Jamey Johnson Help The Nikki Mitchell Foundation To Raise $570,000 To Fight Pancreatic Cancer

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Lee Brice helped to raise more than half a million dollars during a special appearance at the Nikki Mitchell Foundation’s 10th Annual Homecoming Golf & Concert event.

For the event, which took place on October 8th at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Brice took the stage alongside fellow country artist Jamey Johnson to help raise awareness of the foundation’s mission.

The fundraising event helped to raise funds to support the foundation’s fight against the scourge of pancreatic cancer and in total, exceeded their fundraising goal by raising $570,000 in 2023.

“The Nikki Mitchell Foundation is excited to have our 10th anniversary Homecoming Golf & Concert break the previous records. Lee Brice and his team did an amazing job for our pancreas patients. Our financial assistance programs will continue to allow patients access to potentially lifesaving treatments and peer to peer support. As Nikki used to say, ‘I just felt my heart smile,'” stated Rhonda Miles, President of The Nikki Mitchell Foundation.