Jacob Collier Announces ‘DJesse Vol. 4’ Spring 2024 Headlining Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Jacob Collier has announced his most extensive North American headlining tour to date for spring 2024 – to celebrate the release of his long-awaited new album Djesse Vol. 4 – set to be released via Interscope (Hahanga/Decca) on February 29, 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the 31-date run will visit iconic venues, including Radio City Music Hall on April 26, Philadelphia’s The Met on April 29, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on May 20.

Five years have passed since Collier embarked on the epic musical journey of Djesse, which began as an ambitious idea to make one massive album. Djesse soon erupted into a four-part series encompassing every genre under the sun, culminating in a grand finale combining all the elements that came before – and so much more.

Through five GRAMMY wins and eleven nominations, including Album of the Year for 2020’s Djesse Vol. 3, dozens of collaborations and hundreds of performances, Collier’s talent has continued to exceed his own stratospheric heights and led his fans to expect the unexpected.

Tickets and VIP packages will be available starting with an artist presale at noon EST on Tuesday (October 17). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday (October 20) at 10 am local time (11 am EST for Radio City Music Hall) at jacobcollier.com/tour

Collier announced Djesse Vol. 4 the day after he headlined the Hollywood Bowl last month and shared the new single“Little Blue” (feat. Brandi Carlile).

Djesse has included 37 songs and welcomed nearly 25 featured artists, gospel choirs, orchestras and more. The list of special guests consists of a diverse range of talents, from Ty Dolla $ign, T-Pain, Jessie Reyez and Daniel Caesar to Kimbra, Chris Thile, Rapsody, Tori Kelly, JoJo, Lianne La Havas, Oumou Sangare, Laura Mvula, Steve Vai, gnawa master Hamid Kasri and Take 6.

Collier’s recent single “WELLLL” – a slice of rock, pop and punk co-written with Remi Wolf – will also be featured on the new album, as will his GRAMMY-nominated 2022 release, “Never Gonna Be Alone” (feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer).

Djesse has earned Collier three Grammy Awards and six nominations. Overall, Collier is a 5-time winner and 11-time nominee, making him the first British act in history to win four Grammys for each of his first four albums.

He has also collaborated extensively with Coldplay and Chris Martin, performing with them on Saturday Night Live in February, as a featured guest at their Wembley Stadium shows last summer, and on their album Music of the Spheres. He has also contributed to major hits, including SZA’s “Good Days” and songs by Lizzy McAlpine and Kehlani, and launched a signature line of music-making Crocs.

Jacob Collier – 2024 Tour Dates

4/22 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum^

4/23 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell^

4/24 – Boston, MA – MGM at Fenway^

4/26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall^

4/29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met^

5/1 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem^

5/3 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amp^

5/4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy^

5/6 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center – Mahaffey Theater^

5/7 – Miami, FL – Fillmore^

5/9 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore^

5/11 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall^

5/12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater^

5/13 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory^

5/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

5/18 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union OAT^

5/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre^

5/23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^

5/25 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium^

5/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount^

5/28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex#

5/29 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

5/31 – Kansas City, MO – Kansas City Music Hall#

6/1 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park#

6/2 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House#

6/4 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center#

6/5 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre#

6/6 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore#

6/9 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom#

6/10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory#

6/12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion#

^w/ Kimbra

#w/ Emily King