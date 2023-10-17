Pinnacle Bank Arena Sees Record Revenue In 2023

LINCOLN, Nebraska (CelebrityAccess) — The ASM Global-managed Pinnacle Bank Arena announced the welcoming of its six millionth guest after first opening its doors a decade ago in 2013.

Along the way, the 16,100-capacity arena also announced record-breaking financial results for 2023, showing that for major venues at least, the post-COVID recovery is in full swing.

The arena annually hosts more than 200 events each year, up substantially from before the pandemic, with concerts by artists such as Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, and Shania Twain, helping to drive attendance figures and gross ticket sales.

Other notable events that have taken place at the arena since it opened include concerts by George Strait, which drew the venue’s largest ever gross ticket sales, as well as sold-out by artists such as Garth Brooks, Elton John, Michael Bublé, Justin Bieber, P!NK and many more.

Additionally, the ASM-Global managed arena has supported its home community in Lincoln through partnerships with local philanthropic organizations. Charitable initiatives over the past decade include the donation of $15,000 of food items to local charities, contributing hundreds of tickets to local organizations, and hosting several P.B.A. events honoring children in need and fallen police officers as well as acting as a mass vaccination clinic site in 2021 and more.

“Basketball attendance has made the Nebraska’s men’s team one of the top-supported programs in the country, and we’ve grabbed the attention of the top promoters and agents nationwide allowing us to host high-calibers concerts and events regularly,” said Tim Savona, general manager, Pinnacle Bank Arena. “We have no doubt that our events have helped to put Lincoln on the sports and entertainment industry map; and at the same time, we also are fully committed to the local community and surrounding region, hosting events from graduation ceremonies to charity benefits. We are incredibly proud of our team’s efforts over the past 10 years and are excited for what we will be able to accomplish over the next decade and beyond.”