Jung Kook, Anne Marie, And David Guetta Among The Performers Announced For 2023 EMAs

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — MTV revealed the first round of artists lined up to perform at this year’s Europe Music Awards when they take place in Paris on November 5th.

The initial lineup for the awards show includes high-profile talent such as BTS member Jung Kook, who is also nominated for multiple EMAs this year, including Best Song and Best K-Pop.

The lineup also includes Anne Marie, who was nominated for Best Collaboration for her hit “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” which she recorded with David Guetta and Coi Leray, who are also lined up to perform at this year’s EMA ceremony.

Other performers and nominees announced for 2023 include Reneé Rapp, Manuel Turizo, Ozuna, Sabrina Carpenter, and Thirty Seconds To Mars, among others.

The 2023 MTV EMAs will broadcast live on MTV from the Paris Nord Villepinte on November 5th, reaching 150 companies both on cable systems and on streaming platforms including Paramount+ and Pluto TV.