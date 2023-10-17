Iron Maiden Extends The Future Past Tour Into 2024

PERTH, Australia (CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden announced the continuation of their The Future Past tour into 2024 with a new round of dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

“We’ve really enjoyed playing all the shows on The Future Past Tour this year, and the reaction from our fans has been incredible. Being able to play some of these songs for the very first time has made the tour even more memorable, and we can’t wait to continue it next year. We’re all really excited to finally be able to return to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan as we know our fans have waited so patiently for us over the past few years. It’s going to be great to get back there, especially with this new show. We promise you all, it’ll be worth the wait,” stated Iron Maiden frontman Steve Harris.

“All our best-laid plans to bring the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan were derailed by the shut-down of the live music industry during Covid but we assured everyone at the time that we would come back and, as our fans know, we always keep to our promises. So, as you would imagine, we’re very much looking forward to bringing this amazing new show to you all and giving our loyal fans the best Maiden show we can. You can be assured it’s worth the wait. See you all in 2024!” added manager Rod Smallwood.

The new round of dates kicks off at Perth’s RAC Arena on September 1st and concludes at Pia Arena in Kanagawa, Japan on September 28th.

For the tour segment’s Australian and New Zealand shows, Killswitch Engage has been announced as support.

Additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The full list of currently announced The Future Past tour dates for 2024:

1st September – RAC Arena, Perth, Australia *

4th September – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, Australia *

6th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia *

10th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia *

12th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia *

16th September – Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand *

22nd September – Sky Hall Toyota, Aichi, Japan

24th September – Osaka-Jo Hall, Osaka, Japan

26th September – Tokyo Garden Theater, Tokyo, Japan

28th September – Pia Arena MM, Kanagawa, Japan