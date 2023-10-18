Singer/Songwriter Dan Smalley Signs With ONErpm

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – ONErpm Nashville is proud to announce the signing of singer/songwriter Dan Smalley. ONErpm will oversee Smalley’s new releases, culminating in a full-length album next year.

“I’m an Alaskan-born military brat who grew up in Shreveport, LA., where I started playing music in the third grade,” Smalley says. “I committed myself to a life in country music once I graduated high school, then moved my wife and two kids to Nashville in 2017 after signing my first publishing deal with [music industry veteran producer] Keith Stegall.

“Since then,” Smalley continues, “I’ve also had deals with Big Machine, Broken Bow and Universal. But now I feel confident in taking the reins back and moving forward with what I moved to this town to do – and that’s to make country music my heroes would be proud of.”

After pausing to reflect, he adds, “I didn’t drag my family across the country to let a couple of disappointing deals slow me down. I feel like I spent the last six years learning valuable lessons from the best in the business; now I’m looking toward the future.”

Smalley says he is excited to be working with ONErpm to release a series of singles leading up to the release of his first self-produced, full-length record, The State of Country Music, in April 2024.

“We are thrilled Dan Smalley has signed with us,” says Tim Wipperman, managing director of ONErpm Nashville. “He offers a new brand of country music infused with the swampy sounds of his roots. Dan will be releasing songs regularly in advance of an album project next year.” Wipperman notes that Smalley, who CAA books, has become a European phenom through the Nashville Nights Festival in Denmark.

Additionally, Smalley has succeeded as a BMI songwriter, with upcoming cuts by indie artist Jesslee and Warner Music recording artist Randall King.