George Karalexis & Donna Budica Launch Content Distro Network & Music Marketing Company – TEN2 Media

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Co-Founders Donna Budica (COO) and GeorgeKaralexis (CEO) have announced the launch of TEN2 Media, a premium content distribution network and music marketing company that focuses on helping both independent and established significant label artists monetize their efforts on YouTube.

By working directly with creatives, enterprise partners, and labels, TEN2 Media has successfully impacted clients’ audience development, asset monetization, content strategy and music video advertising, which in turn helps grow the artists’ presence and fanbase on YouTube.

With those ideals in hand, TEN2 Media works with a growing roster of clients, including Warner Music Group, Brent Faiyaz, French Montana, Diddy, NLE Choppa, and Earthgang – with more to be announced soon. TEN2 has been consistently breaking traditional record industry marketing norms to help launch new projects in the digital ecosystem. Those launches’ success is instrumental in assisting artists to gain new fans and continue engaging the ones they have … as audience interests are increasingly ever-changing and unpredictable.

“TEN2 Media was launched out of two basic principles. The first is that the music industry, especially being successful in the music industry, is hard, and navigating the tricky and often confusing landscape of YouTube monetization is even harder. The second is that by being transparent with knowledge and insights into the strategies we’re implementing and why, we give artists and partners the fundamental tools to help better understand and capture more opportunities to win,” said Budica.

Karalexis adds: “In the ever-evolving space of music and music industry, it becomes harder for artists to develop a brand and connect with their fans beyond just their music. Our intention is to help our clients (artists and enterprise partners/labels) maximize their revenue potential while further establishing their brand through community and meaningful connection with fans.”

Both Budica and Karalexis agree that YouTube is currently the most dominant platform for reinforcing and establishing artists and brand careers by staying true to the creative intention of the project through consistent content creation that has the added benefit of monetization. “When we are able to maximize the artist’s revenue, we help create audience awareness and growth…because when artists succeed, so do we. All tides rise,” said Budica.

Budica holds degrees in Finance from The Wharton School and an MBA from USC Marshall School of Business and began her career working at Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Budica has launched and built several companies, all with a through-line around educating clients and developing careers in music and media. Organically, that evolved into working with indie artists and teams, advising and managing their infrastructure, operations and the growth of artist brands and businesses.

Karalexis has over 15 years of experience as an Entrepreneur and Media Executive specializing in marketing, brand strategy and tactical team building. Beginning his career as a musician signed to a major label, Karalexis quickly moved on to artist management before founding and partnering in a cadre of companies, including FAUX Entertainment, Wantickets (formerly one of the most dominant independent ticketing companies in the U.S), environmental solutions companies, and now TEN2 Media.