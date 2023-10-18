French DJ And Producer Martin Solveig Signs A Catalog Deal With BMG

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — German music company BMG announced it has acquired the recorded music catalog of the French DJ and producer Martin Solveig.

The deal covers material from five of Solveig’s albums, starting with 2002’s Sur la Terre and extending through to 2011’s Smash. The agreement encompasses approximately 130 tracks and includes some of his biggest hits, including ‘Hello’ which topped the Billboard Hot Dance Club chart in 2010 and reached #1 in multiple countries.

The deal also includes ‘Intoxicated’ which is Solveig’s most streamed track on Spotify with more than 350 million plays to date on the platform.

“In the process of selecting a partner to host and preserve my recordings, it was imperative for me to associate myself with a company that understands the intrinsic value of this music and is just as passionate about its future potential as I was in creating it. BMG has demonstrated exceptional motivation, and a genuine desire to perpetuate the exploitation of the tracks that are dear to me,” Solveig said of the deal with BMG.

“Martin Solveig is one of the most successful French artists on the international stage. His prized catalogue is a significant addition to our French roster,” added BMG Managing Director of France, Sylvain Gazaignes.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.