Live Event E-Commerce Company Tixr Honored By Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – Goldman Sachs recognizes Tixr CEO / Co-Founder Robert Davari as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, CA.

Goldman Sachs selected Davari from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Co-founded and led by Davari, Tixr was founded in 2013 and has become one of the world’s largest, fastest-growing, privately-held primary ticketing and live event commerce marketplace. Davari has earned a reputation as a forward-thinking force in ticketing and event management, with Tixr becoming a global powerhouse with a reputation for delivering creative and modern solutions to long-standing industry challenges.

Tixr exclusively powers more than 500 of the most respected live entertainment brands in 40 countries, including LIV Golf, Wynn Nightlife, Riot Fest, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Riot Games Arena, Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa, Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Lightning in a Bottle, Portland Trail Blazers’ New G-League Affiliate Rip City Remix, and many others. With notable backers like Dragoneer Investment Group, Verance Capital, Helium-3 Ventures, and Sony Innovation Growth Fund, the 10-year-old company is well-capitalized and profitable. Tixr is on track to process approximately $1 billion through its platform built for unified commerce and sales beyond tickets in 2023.

“As we enter our 10th year of business, it’s such an honor to be recognized by Goldman Sachs as an Exceptional Entrepreneur,” said Davari. “We will continue to transform the ticketing space with innovative products that enrich the experience for fans and create new revenue models for event producers. It’s an amazing feeling for me and the entire team at Tixr to be recognized by Goldman Sachs for our contributions in this competitive space.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Robert Davari as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Like everyone in this year’s class, Robert Davari has been a visionary in their field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman’s convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights.”